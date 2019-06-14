Gala headliner undecided

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A guest speaker for the Small Business Week Gala in High Prairie in October is still being planned.



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce discussed potential speakers at its meeting May 16.



A committee will be formed at the annual general meeting June 20 to select a speaker and organize the event for Small Business Week set for Oct. 20-26.



Former Alberta MLA Doug Griffiths is still a top candidate.



“We have him penciled in,” says treasurer Jeff Burgar, who is searching a speaker.



He is also considering a speaker in tourism.



“It’s still in the works,” adds president Barry Sharkawi.



A former municipal affairs minister, Griffiths wrote the book 13 Ways to Kill Your Community first printed in 2010 and revised in 2016.



He would also be available to conduct a workshop during the day, Burgar says.



It was also suggested that invitations be sent asking new Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn and Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Minister Tanya Fir of the new United Conservative Party government to speak.



Burgar suggests that could attract more people and support from throughout Big Lakes County and the region.



“We could get a partnership with the county and the provincial government and a get a bigger bang for our buck,” Burgar says.