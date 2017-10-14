‘Gades no match for one of Alta.’s best teams

Shorthanded squad in tough versus Celtics

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades were blasted 62-6 against the Grande Prairie St. Joseph’s Celtics 62-6 in high school football on Oct. 5.

“The Renegades had a tough game and played one of the best high school teams in all of Alberta,” coach Troy Johnston says.

High Prairie dressed just 24 players for the road game. Many of them played both on offence and defence against a team that had 50 players.

“Sebastien Lamour- eux played the entire game with a full tank of gas and scored a touchdown,” Johnston says.

“Our quarterback, Logan Jong, played a great game through all of the pressure he had on him.”

Alex Mearon and Braden McLeod made some great hits on defence, the coach says. Brandin Bissell and Riley Cox also gave great efforts on defense, offense and special teams.

“I am very impressed with the team and how well the players are growing,” Johnston says.

High Prairie plays two more games to end the season in the Mighty Peace Football Conference when they visit Hillside Cougars in Valleyview on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. and Peace River Pioneers on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.