Future of old hospital site undetermined

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Future plans for the land where the old High Prairie Health Complex remains is in question.

The issue was discussed at the April 21 Inter-municipal committee meeting with the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County.

“No provincial funding is available for demolition of the old hospital,” says county Reeve Ken Matthews.

Considered as a prime location for the proposed new consolidated campus of Northern Lakes College, the land may be available later than sooner, he says.

“We need a commitment for the site, that’s the next step,” says Matthews, who discussed the issue with Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee earlier in the day.

“It sounds like they’re on board with the college project, we just need a commitment from Alberta Health Services about the land.”

High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox says the community needs to lobby the government.

“The MLA says we need to put pressure on the ministry of advanced education and health ministry,” Cox says.

As the college moves forward with plans over the next few years, other options for the site include High Prairie Elementary School, says Matthews.

“The first priority is the old hospital site, but if that’s not ready, then they can go to the elementary school site,” says county Councillor David Marx.