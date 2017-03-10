Fundraising gala for hospital April 1

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The opening of the new High Prairie Health Complex will be celebrated at the High Prairie Community Charity Gala on April 1.

The gala comes as Alberta Health Services plans to start moving into the new $228 million facility.

A group of Alberta Health Services staff, High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary, High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society, High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic, and other volunteers have formed a committee to organize the event.

“We want to do some fundraising for new equipment for the new health complex and we want to thank all the people for their hard work and efforts to get the new hospital,” says Barry Sharkawi, a spokesman for the committee.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. Tickets will entitle a special tour of the complex starting at 1 p.m. followed by the gala at Edmo Peyre Hall in the evening.

People involved in the project, donors and supporters will be recognized at the gala.

Funding donations are also valued by the committee, to add more equipment and to support the gala.

Donors of funding at all levels will be recognized with a plaque on Friends of the Hospital wall of donations.

“We are also seeking donations from businesses to assist in the gala,” Sharkawi says.

He adds the committee is working hard to make the event profitable and memorable.

AHS has tentatively set April 1 as the date to start the transition. It begins with residents of J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre moving to the new facility, which has expanded to 67 beds from the current 30.

Tickets are available at the High Prairie Municipal Library, or phone Shannon at [780] 523-6464 or Karla at [780] 523-6463.