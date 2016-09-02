Golf fundraiser held for Joey Cunningham’s medical expenses

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

For the family of Joey Cunningham, golfers coming together to raise money for his medical expenses is a great and generous gesture.

“It’s about the love and support we get,” says Vern Cunningham, the father. “It keeps motivated, it keeps us strong. We need that support.” Joey Cunningham has been in a coma for 12 years, and his family looks after him at their home in High Prairie.

Thirty-two golfers converged at the Smoky River Regional Golf Course in McLennan for the ninth annual fundraiser. It was a four-ball, best-ball tournament and the cost was $60 per player, which included 18 holes of golf and a dinner.

The team that had the lowest score consisted of Hank Willier, Jack Willier, Florence Willier andDoug Chalifoux. Their score was 65 for the tournament and they received jackets as their prizes

There were several hole prizes, draws for prizes and a silent auction as well.