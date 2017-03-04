Funding for county cemeteries hits dead end

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A proposal to offer funding to maintain cemeteries in Big Lakes County has hit a dead end.

At its regular meeting Feb. 8, county council received a proposed cemetery grant policy for information.

Under the draft policy, the county would provide up to $5,000 annually to cemetery representatives that operate under or partner with community organizations.

However, council members supported current efforts by societies and groups who have maintained and upgraded several cemeteries for generations with funds they raise and donate themselves.

“They would keep doing that,” Prairie Echo – says Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx, who expressed his opposition.

“We’ll become caretakers of all cemeteries,” he said before council turned down the policy recommended by Mark Schonken, director of corporate services.

Last July 15, administration provided a comprehensive overview of the current state of cemeteries and feasibility options for the county to maintain cemeteries in the county’s boundaries.

“Faust Cemetery is owned by the county, and we have to do mapping and plotting to get order back,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

She notes that is one of 17 cemeteries in the county.

Other councilors agreed the societies continue to maintain their own cemeteries.

“For decades, everyone has looked after their own,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.

He suggests the societies seek funding and donations from residents and other community organizations.

One other councilor expressed support.

“They should collect from the community,” Grouard Councillor Frank Sutherland says.

Under the policy, Schonken proposes the county allocate $20,000 in annual cemetery grant funding.

The policy would provide funding to maintain well-kept records, proper signage, minor renovations and new cemetery upgrades such as tree-planting, mapping, survey for plots, online archive, donations programs and gate repairs.

To be eligible for funding, the applicant must be the owners or caretakers of a registered cemetery.