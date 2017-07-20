Fun weekend promised at Hoedown Jamboree

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Some come to dance.

Some come to enjoy good food in a relaxed atmosphere.

But most still come to enjoy some terrific music, all performed by live bands, for hours on end.

The Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association is hosting its fifth annual Hoedown Jamboree July 20-23 15 km west of High Prairie at junction of Highway 2 and Highway 2A.

The popular event provides a weekend of camping, fellowship, music and dancing. Music will be contributed by up to 30 amateur country bands and is primarily classic and old-time country, traditional fiddle, gospel and bluegrass.

Admission is $25 for the weekend or $10 per day.

There will be a food concession on site all day.

Money raised at the jamboree is used for the community hall operations, capital upgrades.

Everyone is reminded this is a alcohol-free event.

For general information, call Fred at [780] 523-5152 or Louise at [780] 776-2296 or [780] 536-7497.

Hoedown Jamboree Schedule

Date Time Event

July 20 6:30-11 p.m. Music and Dance in hall.

July 21 8-10 a.m. Breakfast

July 21 11:45 a.m.-noon Opening – O Canada

July 21 noon-10 p.m. Music & Dance – Outdoors

July 21 6 p.m. Supper

July 22 8-10 a.m. Breakfast

July 22 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Music & Dance – Outdoors

July 22 6 p.m. Supper

July 23 8-10 a.m. Breakfast

July 23 10:20-11 a.m. Gospel Service – Outdoors

July 23 11 a.m. – 2:30 Music & Dance – Outdoors

July 23 2:30 p.m. Closing, Open mike, 2 songs each

Other Events

* Super Draw 50/50- Draw July 23 – 2:30 p.m. Tickets $5 each, 1,900 printed.

* Regular daily 50/50 tickets available. Tickets $1 each.

Please respect our rules

* No alcohol or smoking in public and music areas.

* No dogs in public and music areas.

* Dogs in camping area must be kept on a leash at all times.

* Children must always be accompanied by an adult.

* Camping is available at the campground with fire pits.

* Garbage & recycling containers are provided for your convenience.