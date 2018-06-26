Fun-filled day at Triangle planned

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The clock will again be turned back to the days of yesterday July 1 when the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association rolls out the carpet for its Canada Day festivities 15 km west of High Prairie at the museum grounds.



A fun-filled day for everyone, regardless of age, will begin from 8-10 a.m. with the breakfast, followed by the ecumenical service at 10:30 a.m.



Afternoon events begin at noon sharp with the antique tractor parade. Come see the machines of the past roll by and remember days past.



History comes alive throughout the day. Flour mill demonstrations occur at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., sawmill demonstrations at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and threshing demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.



But that is not all. A tractor barrel race occurs from 3-4 p.m. and a lumberjack competition at 4 p.m. Come and see the area’s best “lumberjacks” compete.



A supper for $15 begins at 6 p.m.



There is much more to enjoy the entire day. The museum is open all day, blacksmithing demonstrations occur and children’s activities will keep the younger ones occupied, including a jumping castle.