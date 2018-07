The Prairie River Feeders Co-op in High Prairie lived up to its name in a different way June 22 as it served a meal during its customer appreciation lunch. Prairie Feeders is a privately held company in High Prairie, categorized under livestock loan companies. Prairie River is one of 45 feeder associations in Alberta. Overall, $55 million is lent annually in the province, with 10 per cent in the High Prairie office, board chair Michael Strebchuk says.