Friends of Erica fundraiser March 10

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman stricken with leukemia is about to receive a lot of help from a lot of her friends.



Friends of Erica are rallying to raise money for Erica Stewart, owner of A Few of Your Favourite Things. Rhonda Keay and Rhonda Rich are organizing the charity hockey game at the Sports Palace March 10 at 8 p.m.



“This past summer Erica was diagnosed with leukemia and has spent the last year in Calgary in the hospital having chemo treatment in preparation for a bone marrow transplant,” reads a letter penned by Rich and Keay.



“The procedures had to be done in Calgary, where Erica has been staying. She was hoping to be home in December but has had some setbacks and is still in Calgary.”



The goal of the charity event is to relieve some of the financial pressures faced by the family.



Keay says many people have stepped forward to play in the game including fellow business neighbours Cara Hicks of The Promo Store and Bob Buchan of The Co-operators. The game pits Friends and Family of Erica vs High Prairie Merchants.



Other players joining the cause are Mayor Brian Panasiuk, Councillor Arlen Quartly, Glen MacIntosh, Tom Barrons, and Madison Rose. You will have to attend to see who else is playing.



Admission is by donation.



Keay says there will be several draws, raffles and prizes available.



For more information or to donate, please call Keay at [780] 523-4082 or [780] 536-6733, or Rich at [780] 523-7710.