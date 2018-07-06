Free fishing this weekend, no licence needed

SPN Staff

All Albertans can go fishing this weekend, even if they don’t have a fishing licence.



Free fishing weekends, which occur twice a year, are an opportunity for Alberta residents of all ages to try out fishing, says a government news release.



“Fishing provides a tangible connection to the natural world and the serenity to appreciate that connection,” Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips says.



“Through free fishing weekends, Alberta makes that connection more accessible to those who are interested in discovering the beauty and joy of fishing.”



Fishing may be free, but Alberta’s sportfishing regulations still apply.



Before you head out, be sure to get a copy of the 2018 Alberta Guide to Sportfishing Regulations at any Fish and Wildlife office or wherever licences are sold.



The guide can also be downloaded at mywildalberta.com.



Anglers who wish to continue fishing after a free fishing weekend will need to obtain a wildlife identification number and an Alberta sportfishing licence.



These can be purchased at albertarelm.com.



Be a responsible angler.



-Know the regulations for waters which you fish, including the limits for each fish species.

-Know how to identify fish to better follow the regulations.

-Handle fish with care to help them survive after they have been released back into the water.

-When catching and releasing fish, use barbless hooks that are easier to remove.