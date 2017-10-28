Foster parents raise flag and profile

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local foster families were recognized and thanked during a flag-raising ceremony Oct. 13 to celebrate Foster and Kinship Caregiver Recognition Week, Oct. 15-21.

Foster families and government officials gathered for the ceremony at the Town of High Prairie civic building.

High Prairie Foster Parents Association president Terri Forseille says the foster family support network is valued in the community.

“We wanted to have the flag-raising to honour our foster and kinship parents in our area,” Forseille says.

“Foster parents try their best to offer a home for children who are unable to be home with the families for whatever reason, to make sure they feel safe and loved, to help them understand what is happening in their lives, and make things as normal as possible for them.”

Currently, the association has registered seven foster homes and several kinship homes.

“As far as our family is concerned we have received so many blessings from our foster children,” Forseille says.

“We have learned so much from them and feel it is a great honour to be in their lives.

“Being a foster parent definitely has its challenges but it is worth it.”

Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox and Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews were among the local dignitaries.

Words were expressed by Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, who also serves as Children’s Services Minister.

“We are here today to celebrate the committed and dedicated caregivers who help keep our children safe and connected to family, community and culture,” Larivee says.

“We also recognize the Alberta Foster Parents Association and other community partners for their role in supporting caregivers.

“You are key team members in the community that make life better by supporting families when they need help the most,” she adds.

“Opening your home and heart for children in need is a big decision.”

Words were also shared by Lorina Dubois, manager of Northwest Children’s Services under the Ministry of Children’s Services.

“We take this opportunity to recognize and show our appreciation for Foster and Kinship Caregivers who support, care and provide day to day care to children and youth who are unable to safely live with their parents or guardians for a period of time,” Dubois says.

“Without foster and kinship caregivers, child intervention workers would not be able to fully do our job,” she adds.

“Foster and kinship caregivers are community members who open their homes, families and heart to children and youth needing temporary, and sometimes permanent, homes when children cannot live with their parents or guardians. Foster and kinship caregivers help children remain connected to their families, communities and culture.”

People can get information about becoming a foster family by calling or stopping by the local Children’s Services office in the High Prairie Provincial Building.

For information, phone [780] 523-6678.