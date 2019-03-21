Former Pratt teacher facing sex charges

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie teacher formerly employed at E.W. Pratt High School is facing multiple sexual offences.



The 58-year-old male was charged after a complaint was made to the local RCMP on March 3, concerning inappropriate text messages, reports RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren, Media Relations Group.



Douglas Ben Lang, 58, of High Prairie, is facing the following charges:

two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, and;

two counts of luring a child

Lang was released after his arrest by a Justice of the Peace on conditions which include but not limited to having no contact with persons under the age of 18 and not to possess a device capable of accessing the Internet.



High Prairie School Division confirmed on its website the teacher was employed at Pratt.



“This teacher was removed from duty March 4 and is no longer employed by our division,” reads the posted statement.



“The matter is in the hands of the appropriate authorities and it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”



Police will also comment no further because the matter is now before the courts.



HPSD remains committed to providing a safe, caring, and rewarding learning environment for its students.



Lang is due to appear in High Prairie provincial court on April 8 to answer to charges.