Former High Prairie man charged after drug raid

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former High Prairie man is facing drug and weapons charges after Valleyview RCMP conducted a raid Feb. 21 at Sturgeon Lake.



“As a result of the investigation, 120 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials, cell phones, over $400 cash, a sawed off rifle, a .303 rifle, and ammunition were seized,” says RCMP Const. Kyle Dupuis in a news release.



Brandon Munro, 29, formerly of High Prairie, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a Firearm, and trespassing.



Dana Moses, 30, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of failing to comply with a firearms prohibition order, unsafe and storage of a firearm.



Jack Goodswimmer, 34, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, and failing to comply with a recognizance.



Sabrina Badger, 21, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unsafe storage of a firearm.



Badger, Moses and Goodswimmer were all released by a justice of the peace. Munro remains in custody and has been remanded until his next court appearance on March 7.



S/Sgt. B.J. Meyer says the public played a key role in the arrest.



“Our members having good relationships in the community is a key to our crime reduction success, and helps remove illicit drugs. . .from the community,” he says.