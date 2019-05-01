Food bank stages AC/DC band June 1

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie & District Food Bank Society is hosting a concert June 1 to support the valued service.



An AC/DC tribute band will be featured as the society hosts its annual major fundraiser at the Edmo Peyre Hall on the rodeo grounds.



“We’ve had good support from previous concert fundraisers and we were asked if we wanted to host an AC/DC band,” food bank and event co-ordinator Kim Dumont says.



“I’ve heard a lot of people are excited about it and already asking about tickets, so I think it will be good.”



She says funds will be used for the operations of the food bank.



About 350 tickets are on sale and she hopes the event will be as popular as previous concerts for the food bank.



“We’ve raised anywhere from $2,000, to $10,000 at our concerts,” Dumont says.



Last year, the event netted just over $8,500 and attracted about 330 people, she says.



“We expect the concert will be about two hours,” Dumont says.



Tickets are $20 per seat and on sale starting May 1.



Various sponsorship packages with prime seating are also available.



Tickets are available at the food bank and various locations in town.