Food bank facing possible closure

SPN Staff

It’s a serious matter, one that may prompt the High Prairie and District Food Bank to close its doors.



A news release from the society says if “financial help does not come soon” they will be forced to consider closing its doors.



This past year, the food bank has seen a decrease in operational grants and financial donations, making it more and more difficult to continue to operate.



The following is the rest of the food bank’s new release.



“The High Prairie Food Bank operates as a non-profit organization. The food bank subsists solely through food and financial donations, fundraising, casinos and available grants. The grant funding that the food bank applies for may change from year to year.



“Economic downturn, donation decline and increase to utilities and operational costs has contributed to a crisis for the food bank. The food bank has made substantial cuts to its operations by cutting back services, decreasing hours of operations and layoffs.



“The High Prairie Food Bank has been in operation since 1991 and provides support to a large region. This includes Big Lakes County, the town of High Prairie, three Metis Settlements and four First Nations communities. The High Prairie Food Bank also has a satellite food bank in Falher that provides support to the M.D. of Smoky River.



“There are many families, individuals and seniors in our communities that live with food insecurity. The high cost of living, food costs, job layoffs, medical emergencies, etc. are some of the factors of a person having access a food bank. If a food bank is not there where would a person go for help?



“Throughout the years we have been truly grateful for the generosity and support shown from businesses, organizations, individuals and our volunteers. We appreciate those who always attended, donated or volunteered to any of our fundraisers, year after year. Without this generous support the food bank would not exist.



“The food bank does have some upcoming fundraisers planned. But they alone will not generate enough funds to sustain and maintain the food bank’s operations throughout the summer months. This may cause the food bank having to close its doors for a period of time and having to re-evaluate the food bank’s future in the fall.



“Our next fundraiser will be on June 1 at the Elks Hall located at the rodeo grounds. Back by popular demand, the AC/DC Tribute Band will be taking the stage. Tickets are on sale now. Please show us your support.



“If you would like more information regarding the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society, or would like to make a financial donation, please call [780] 523-5777.