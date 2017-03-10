FMA extension not granted, Tolko plays waiting game

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Tolko and High Prairie and area officials are anxiously playing the waiting game.

High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox reported at council’s Feb. 28 meeting that Tolko has not officially received their FMA extension.

The news came after Cox spoke to Tom Hoffman, Tolko’s manager, external and stakeholder relations.

“The FMA hasn’t gone to cabinet,” said Cox.

“Now [Tolko] thinks it will not go forward until March.”

Tolko needs the guarantee of the five-year extension to harvest wood in the FMA as promised, before any hope of re-opening the mill occurs.

“We have to keep putting the pressure on,” said Cox.