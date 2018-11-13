Flyers blitz Regals

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Fort St. John Flyers have always put out the welcome mat for the High Prairie Regals when they arrive for a game.



In five previous home games, the Flyers were perfect and outscored the Regals 57-13.



This time, the Flyers scored 17 in a 17-2 win, the most lopsided game ever between the two clubs. The win also kept the Flyers’ perfect record in their NPHL history against the Regals at 12-0.



The Flyers led 2-1 after one period but scored seven goals in the second period and added eight goals in the third.



Joey Massingham and Robbie each scored three goals and two assists, Rick Cleaver added two goals and three assists, and Jeff Shipton and Steven Fast each scored once and added four assists. Adam Horst score twice and added two helpers. Jaxon Glass, Tanner LeSann, Lien Miller-Jeannottte, Rylan Sideroff and Jordan Gies added other goals.



Lloyd AhKimNachie and Chris LeGresley replies for the Regals, who trailed only 2-1 after one period and 9-1 after two.

Regals 2 at Flyers 17

Saturday, Nov. 10

First period

1. FSJ, Adam Horst 1 (Rick Cleaver) 4:56

2. HP, Lloyd AhKimNachie 1 (unassisted) 7:36

3. FSJ, Jaxon Glass 1 (Steven Fast, Jeff Shipton) 11:38



Penalty: Kirk Rueker HP (kneeing) 5:32.



Second period

4. FSJ, Adam Horst 2 (Rick Cleaver, Joey Massingham) 7:46

5. FSJ, Tanner LeSann 3 (Reid Campbell) 9:48

6. FSJ, Jordan Gies 2 (Jeff Shipton, Steven Fast) 9:57

7. FSJ, Rick Cleaver 1 (Adam Horst) 14:58

8. FSJ, Robbie Sidhu 1 (Lien Miller-Jeannotte) 16:14

9. FSJ, Joey Massingham 2 (Steven Fast, Reid Campbell) 17:00

10. FSJ, Rick Cleaver 2 (Adam Horst, James Walsh) 17:34



Penalties: Josh Bennett FSJ (holding) 3:47, Josh Bennett FSJ (charging) 11:06, Lawrence Anderson HP (holding) 19:02.



Third period

11. FSJ, Joey Massingham 3 (Rick Cleaver, Tanner LeSann) 1:07

12. FSJ, Robbie Sidhu 2 (James Walsh, Jeff Shipton) 3:19

13. FSJ, Robbie Sidhu 3 (Rylan Sideroff, Jeff Shipton) 5:43

14. HP, Chris LeGresley 1 (Kirk Rueker) 11:05

15. FSJ, Lien Miller-Jeannotte 1 (Tyrell Fenton, Robbie Sidhu) 11:05

16. FSJ, Steven Fast 2 (Lien Miller-Jeannotte) 14:16

17. FSJ, Jeff Shipton 1 (Joey Massingham, Lien Miller-Jeannotte) 16:55 (pp)

18. FSJ, Rylan Sideroff 1 (Josh Bennett, Steven Fast) 18:32 (pp)

19. FSJ, Joey Massingham 4 (Robbie Sidhu, Reid Campbell) 19:58



Penalties: Lawrence Anderson HP and James Walsh FSJ (fighting majors, game misconducts) 5:43, Tyrel Laderoute HP (tripping) 8:21, Thayne Schur-Auger HP (slashing) 15:06, Thayne Schur-Auger HP (slashing) 18:00.



Shots on goal:

High Prairie 8 3 8 -19

Fort St. John 13 15 21 -49



Goaltenders: Regals, Cody Strebchuk; Flyers, Tyler Briggs.



Power Plays: HP 0-2; FSJ 2-5.



Penalties in Minutes: HP 25; FSJ 19.