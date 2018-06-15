Flooding causes havoc in Lesser Slave region

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Roads became rivers and fields were turned into lakes as heavy rainfall deluged the Big Lakes County region June 12-13.

The Kinuso area east of Swan River appeared to sustain the most impact as water flowed over Highway 2 and other roadways.

Traffic diverted on Highway 2 when the Swan River Bridge and Driftpile River Bridge on Driftpile Cree Nation were closed for several hours on June 13.

Big Lakes County opened an emergency operations centre on June 12 and updated conditions and warnings on its website.

“No further water level rises are expected,” states a message posted on June 14 at 9:46 a.m.

River levels began to recede June 13 around noon in Driftpile River, Swan River, East Prairie River and West Prairie River.

Local flooding was also reported in the area of the South Heart River near Winagami Wildland Park.

Range Road 95, south of the Swan Valley Road and Range Road 100 south of Highway 2 were impassable and closed.

The emergency centre closed on June 14 at 1:34 p.m.

Big Lakes public works department is addressing infrastructure on a priority basis.

To report issues, phone the county office at [780] 523-5955.