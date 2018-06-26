Flea market added to Joussard’s events

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Canada Day offers fun for everyone with its usual schedule of activities at the Joussard Community Association Hall and adjacent grounds.



Events on July 1 are similar to years past because there is no need to change a successful day. The only change is a garage sale – flea market will be held on the outdoor skating rink. There is no cost to participate.



Events begin at 2 p.m. with opening ceremonies followed by the popular bicycle parade at 2:30 p.m. Dozens of children decorate their bicycles in red and white and parade around the hamlet, led by the fire truck.



At 3 p.m., activities for children and adults begin. Games will be held both inside and outside, weather permitting. A cribbage tournament, horseshoes, ring toss and bean bag game are all part of the fun.



The popular bouncy houses are back. A mere $5 gets your child an all-day pass and ensures a good night’s sleep.



A catered supper is held at 5 p.m. for $10, menu to be determined. Other concessions throughout the day will be provided on site.



Beginning at 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., the McKenzie Arcand Band plays again for your enjoyment.



A spectacular fireworks display ends the day at 11 p.m.



All events, except children’s activities and supper, are free to attend.



“Everyone is welcome,” says Joussard Community Association president Richard Simard. “Everyone from the campground comes and it’s nice to see.”



Events are subject to change.