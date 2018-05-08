First wildfires reported in region

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The first wildfires of the season have been reported in the High Prairie region.



Firefighters fought a new wildfire north of Driftpile on April 30 that was contained at two hectares, says Slave Lake Forest Area wildfire information officer Leah Lovequist with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.



The fire danger has risen to high as temperatures heat up.



Since March 1, the Slave Lake Forest Area has recorded 10 wild- fires burning 4.06 hectares.



“The dead dry grass will ignite easily and a fire will spread very quickly,” Lovequist says.



“Use caution when outdoors.”



Firefighters were busy burning grass in Driftpile, East Prairie and Sucker Creek May 1 and in Grouard and Joussard on April 30.



Locations of grass burning in the Slave Lake Forest Area are updated on the Alberta Wildfire App.



In response to the high wildfire danger, fire towers are constantly watching for smoke and firefighters with helicopters and an air tanker are on alert ready to fight any new wildfires that may start.



Over the next several weeks, firefighters will be burning areas of dry grass in and around many communities in the forest area.



“Burning removes the dangerous build-up of dry grass that becomes prominent in the spring,” Lovequist says.



People are also reminded to be cautious while outdoors to prevent any sparks igniting wildfires.



Report wildfires immediately by calling 310-FIRE.



A campfire does not require a fire permit. A free fire permit can be obtained at the local Alberta Agriculture and Forestry office in the High Prairie Provincial Building or phone [780] 523-6619.



For further information, phone Lovequist at [780] 849-0945.