First the county, then the town

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Strike two!

But in this case, two strikes and you’re out.

High Prairie town council denied a funding request from the Farm Safety Centre at its May 23 meeting. On March 1, Big Lakes County also denied a donation to the organization.

The FSC travels across Alberta, teaching farm safety to students.

In a May 3 letter to town council, FSC executive director Laura Nelson requested a $200-400 contribution. Her Jan. 12 letter to Big Lakes County did not request a specific amount, but a recommendation from the county’s Agriculture Service Board cited $2,000.

In 2016, FSC visited six local schools and 1,057 students at Peavine, Grouard, High Prairie Elementary, High Prairie St. Andrew’s, Joussard and Kinuso.

Last year, town council supported the program with a $250 donation.

Councillor Brian Gilroy supported the program, saying FSC staff were at HPE last year and found it beneficial.

Treasurer Terri Wiebe said the program is usually funded by rural municipalities, where farms are located.

However, in approving the request last year, town council noted many of the town’s children visit their friends on rural farms.

Town council defeated the motion in a tie vote with Mayor Linda Cox, and councillors Donna Deynaka and Debbie Rose voting against. Voting in fovour were councillors Brian Gilroy, Brian Panasiuk and Arlen Quartly. Councillor Michael Long was absent.