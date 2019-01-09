First Night celebration returns, over 150 attend

Face painting was popular for children of all ages. Above, volunteer Danielle Beaver, left, paints the face of Georgia Haas. 7. Children had several designs to choose from which Beaver drew.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

First Night returned to High Prairie to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

People flocked to the Sports Palace for the family-focused event hosted by Bethel Baptist Church, the first since 2015.

“It was an amazing fun and safe family event,” says Lois Dunn.

“There were lots of families with children under nine years old and that’s what the event is for.”

She estimates more than 150 people attended the festivities held from 6-10 p.m.

“I think it’s more than what we usually get for the event,” Dunn says.

“I actually expected fewer people because we were starting it again after two years.”

First Night was not held in 2016 and 2017.

Some families drove from as far away as Gift Lake, Dunn says.

People of all ages enjoyed an evening of crafts, face painting, ice skating, friendship, hotdogs, popcorn and hot chocolate.

A ceremonial time to ring in the new year at 9:30 p.m. heightened the spirit, although the crowd was much smaller.

First Night may have been the largest New Year’s event in the region among other parties and festivities.

Support for First Night continues to grow as organizers consider adding a partner in the future.

“I’d like to see another local church organize the event in alternating years,” Dunn.

“It definitely doesn’t have to be a Bethel Baptist Church event.”

First Night was started in 2006 by her brother, Peter Dunn, and his wife, Colleen, to provide a safe and fun family event to celebrate the New Year. After that, the event was organized by then-pastor Eric Kregel before he moved away in November 2014 to Edmonton.

  • Making crafts was a fun time for families. Children, left-right, are Aaron Durnin, 8, and Adrienne Durnin, 5. Standing behind, left-right, are their parents Dana Martin and Matthew Durnin.
  • Hotdogs are always a favourite for children. Left-right, are Evander Ferguson, 6, Gilbert Ferguson, 10, and Dhanni Ferguson, 8.
  • Skating was a family affair for the Carons. Left-right, are Aiden Caron, 11, Isabella Caron, 3, mother Colette Caron, Parker Caron, 8, and father Mike Caron.
  • Some people wore pecial hats and crowns during the festivities. Sitting, left-right, are Keivyn Anderson, 2, and cousin Jerzy Anderson, 5. Standing, left-right, are Eagle Supernault, father Calvin Supernault, and sister Love Supernault, 8.
  • Children loved the balloon art. Left-right, are Zerra Auger, 5, Jackson Halverson, 8, and Zaida Auger, 10.

