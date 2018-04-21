Firemen expected to attend training conference

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is sponsoring a Peace regional fire fighting conference for the first time in its 20-year history.



At its regular meeting April 11, council approved a recommendation to sponsor $200 for the 2018 Northern Hands-on Educational Awareness Training Conference May 2-5.



“Council has not sponsored this event in the past,” said Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



However, she recommended $200, noting that about $400 remains in the events and sponsorship budget.



“By granting this sponsorship request, Big Lakes County will assist in not only making this conference a success, but keep it an affordable option to up-do-date training.”



Several county fire- fighters are expected to attend, said acting CAO Jordan Panasiuk.



Robert Nygaard, Faust councillor who serves as the deputy fire chief for the Faust Volunteer Fire Department, agreed.



“We usually send some of our firefight- ers.”



Event organizers promote the conference as a valuable opportunity.



“Our goal is to provide the best possible training at a very respectable cost,” says Rodney Schmidt, president of the Peace Regional Fire Chiefs.



Sessions and field training are pertinent to Peace region firefight- ers and provide them with additional knowledge and expertise to use while providing needed protection in their communities.