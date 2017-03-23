Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s time to consider buying tickets for the annual High Prairie Firefighters Ball April 8 at the Edmo Peyre Hall.

People attending can enjoy a delicious supper catered by Audrey’s Catering. After dinner and awards, a dance occurs with Backwater Breakdown providing the music.

A highlight of the ball includes the presentation of awards including the Firefighter of the Year.

This year’s ball also includes a silent auction fundraiser.

Tickets are $35 each and available from any firefighter.

Sober drivers are available for those who may overindulge.