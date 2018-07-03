Fire rescue truck arrives at Joussard



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fire and protective services in Joussard will be enhanced with the arrival of a new fire truck.



A 2018 Ford F550 fire rescue truck arrived June 18 and put into service June 20 for the Joussard fire district under Big Lakes County Fire Services.



“We selected the truck and features for its multiple capabilities,” Big Lakes fire chief John McDermott says. “It’s a four-wheel drive on super-single tires.”



It can hold 400 gallons of water, while the former 2005 truck did not have a holding tank.



“It is designed to serve a dual-purpose apparatus and as a light rescue for motor vehicle collisions,” McDermott says.



“The truck is also a support vehicle for larger incidents and towing other vehicles and equipment.”



Valued at $276,500, the truck also provides a valuable service to combat wildland wildfires.



The old rescue truck will remain in service in the county in another fire district.