Fire Evacuation Peerless Trout Lake

A Fire Evacuation Alert is ordered for everyone in the Trout Lake area, and for high risk persons of Peerless Trout First Nation. The remaining areas of Peerless Trout First Nation must be ready to evacuate on short notice. Evacuees are ordered to the Back Lakes Arena in Red Earth, or to the Bridge at Narrow’s. Any persons needing transport should go to the Trout Lake Community Hall. Buses will be available.

Updated information is at www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca at “Current Alerts” where there is a link with latest updates. The same link is on the right side-bar on this page under “Alberta Wildfire Status Map.”