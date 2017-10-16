Fire Commissioner advises residents about fire

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Albertans are being advised by the fire commissioner to be safe as a key message during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8-14,

Fire Prevention Week 2017 reminds everyone to practise a home escape plan with a second way out of rooms and their home.

“A fire escape plan needs to be practical and easy for your family to follow,” says acting Alberta Fire Commissioner Kevan Jess.

“This also means having a complete plan for safely using an alternate escape such as a window.

“If you have questions about using a second escape route when making your plan, contact your local fire department for advice.”

While a door is the most obvious evacuation route from a room, home or apartment, this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out urges Albertans to think carefully about having another way out.

“Families that have a home fire escape plan and practise it are much more likely to get out of their homes safely,” Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson says.

“I’ve made it a priority in my home to have a plan in place to protect my family, and I think it’s important for all Albertans to do the same.

“Knowing what to do and where to go, especially if your doors are blocked, can save lives.”

Practise your fire escape plan:

* Draw a map of your home, including all doors and windows;

* Find two ways out of every room;

* Make sure doors and windows are not blocked;

* Choose an outside meeting place;

* Push the test button to sound the smoke alarm and test the smoke alarm monthly;

* Practise your fire drill with everyone in the home;

* Get outside to your meeting place;

“Fires can be deadly and devastating,” says Dean Reeve, senior vice president and general manager of ATCO Gas Distribution.

“That’s why we’re pleased to work with fire departments across Alberta, participate in Alberta Fire Prevention Week and support the Fire Prevention Week Children’s Program.”

Fire prevention should be a part of our everyday lives, he adds.

“Let’s keep everyone safe by making sure there are two ways out of every room in our house in case of fire, smoke or carbon monoxide alarm.”

During Fire Prevention Week, kindergarten to Grade 6 students from across Alberta complete the Fire Safety Starts With You activity book, which teaches early elementary students important life-saving steps they can take to protect themselves, their families and their homes from fire.

The Government of Alberta’s Office of the Fire Commissioner and ATCO distributed more than 270,000 activity books across the province this year.

Quick facts:

* 2017 Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 8-14, which marks the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871;

* In 2016, 4,324 fires in Alberta resulted in 29 deaths and 166 injuries;

* Cooking fires, fires caused by smokers’ materials and fires involving electrical wiring in the home accounted for 68 per cent of all home fires from 2007-16. Other common fire causes include arson and deliberately set fires, heating equipment and appli- ances;

* Properly maintained smoke alarms provide reliable, early notification allowing your family to escape and call the fire department;

* From 2012-16, the smoke alarm did not activate due to power failure [no battery, dead battery or disconnection from home wiring] in 27 per cent of the fires where a smoke alarm was present.