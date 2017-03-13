Fire Chief’s Report – Do your part to prevent wildfires

Ken Melnyk,

Fire Chief, Town of High Prairie

March 1 marked the start of the 2017 wildfire season. The wildfire hazard in the Slave Lake Forest Area is low at this time; however, spring is around the corner.

Last year in Alberta, 60 per cent of wildfires were caused by humans. Human caused wildfires are 100 per cent preventable so please do your part to prevent wildfires this season.

Before you burn, get a fire permit. As of March 1, fire permits are required for any burning in the forest protection area.

To obtain your free fire permit, call your local Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Office in High Prairie at [780] 523-6619, or the Big Lakes County Fire Guardians:

* Ken Murdoch – Grouard North – [780] 523-0303.

*Angela Paul – High Prairie and Area [Big Meadow] – [780] 536–1010.

* Angela Paul – Gilwood and south – [780] 536-1010.

Fire permits help us to track what is burning on the landscape. If you are burning without a fire permit your fire is considered a wildfire. By getting a fire permit you help keep our firefighters free to fight real wildfires instead of responding to the smoke in your backyard.

If you have conducted any burning this winter, be sure to go back and check your winter burns to make sure they are extinguished. A fire left smouldering can burn under the snow all winter and emerge as a wildfire in the spring when conditions are warm and dry.

When checking your winter burning, spread around any remaining debris so you can probe the area for hotspots. Use your bare hand to feel for heat over the ash piles. If you see smoke or feel any heat, the fire is still burning beneath the surface. Douse any remaining hotspots with water and stir up the ashes. A fire is not completely extinguished until there is absolutely no heat emanating from the ashes.

Report your winter burns to Slave Lake Forest Area Wildfire Technologist Russell Murphy by calling [780] 849-7457 or by E-mail Russell.Murphy@gov.ab.ca

Thank you and have a fire safe year!