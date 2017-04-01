Fire Chief’s Report – Attend our Spring Ball

Ken Melnyk,

Fire Chief, Town of High Prairie

As fire chief of the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, I might sound a bit bias, but I think our volunteer membership is second to none.

Protecting lives and safety of the people of High Prairie and area is a job of tremendous importance. Every day across the country, men and women face terrible dangers to protect the lives and safety of their fellow Canadians. There is not a community in Canada that has not been touched by the dedication, commitment, and courage of those who go beyond the call of duty to aid those in distress.

One of my pet peeves is when I hear people talking about the career firefighters as professional firefighters, as if the volunteers are not professional. Just because you receive a paycheque at the end of every month does not make you a professional.

I believe that only when a person performs in a manner that is conducive to training, education, and proficiency in a task, does he or she deserve to be labeled as a professional.

We have many volunteers who are true professionals in our community and they receive no compensation for the competent work that they have extensively and diligently trained for. We must all remember that the demands of a firefighter’s knowledge and training must be equivalent across any type of fire department. The severity, the heat or the risk of a fire does not change whether it is a small town or a large city. The fire still requires the same amount of professional skill to tackle the job. There is no such thing as professional or volunteer fire.

As firefighters, we know that we have all witnessed unspeakable horrors at the scene of an accident and experienced the heartbreak of not being able to revive a victim, which they had to do this in the presence of their loved ones. We hug each other because we both know the horror of our calling and that this calling may one day demand the greatest sacrifice.

These volunteers are an elite group of individuals. Where would you ever find a group of people who volunteer to run into a burning building when everyone else is running out? I think these volunteers deserve the support of the citizens of High Prairie and surrounding area. They risk their lives to help you out when you are in danger.

In closing, I would like to say, firefighting can be extremely dangerous and can have unforeseen risks. So, why do these guys and gals do it? That is just the way they are!

These young people are your volunteers. Please consider attending our spring ball on April 8 in High Prairie to show your support for them.