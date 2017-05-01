Fire Chief’s Report – April 26, 2017

Ken Melnyk,

Fire Chief,

Town of High Prairie

May is Grilling Month

There is nothing like outdoor grilling on a propane or charcoal barbecue. It’s one of the most popular ways to cook in the summer.

However, a grill placed too close to anything that can burn is a fire hazard. They can be very hot and can cause serious burn injuries, or if placed too close to a wall or deck rail can start a fire.

The following is a list of safety tips:

* Propane and charcoal barbecue grills should only be used outdoors. Grilling indoors can cause fires and potential asphyxiation.

* The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

* Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

* Never leave your grill unattended.

* Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

* Keep a garden hose nearby, connected and ready for use in case of a fire.

Charcoal grills

There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use:

* Charcoal chimney starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper as a fuel.

* If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

* There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. Be sure to use a rated extension cord for outdoor use.

When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container.

Gas grills

Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year. Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose. A propane leak will release bubbles.

If your grill has a gas leak, turn off both the gas tank and the grill. If the leak stops, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again.

If the leak does not stop, call the fire department.

If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department. Do not move the grill. If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least five minutes before relighting it.

Every summer the fire department responds to multiple fires involving barbecue grills. Please be careful. The High Prairie Fire Department wants you to have an enjoyable, fire safe summer.