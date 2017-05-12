Fire Chief’s Message – Take caution, care

Ken Melnyk,

Fire Chief,

Town of High Prairie

With the summer getting nearer, weather getting warmer, and our school year-end fast approaching, we are starting to think about grad parties, weekend bush parties and beach parties.

With this being happy times for some people, unfortunately the bad news is that for some it is going to be a time of tragedy, devastation and grief.

Every year the fire department is called to respond to motor vehicle collisions involving teens, parties and vehicles. These situations sometimes involve a lifetime of grief and sorrow if you are involved in a tragic collision.

If you are going to a party, we strongly urge you to have a designated driver or camp over and stay the night. Please don’t drink and drive.

I recommend that all teens read this poem called Death of an Innocent.

Death of an Innocent

I went to a party, mom, I remembered what you said,

You told me not to drink, mom, so I drank soda instead.

I really felt proud inside, mom, the way you said I would.

I didn’t drink and drive, mom, even though the others said I should.

I know I did the right thing, mom, I know you were always right.

Now the party is finally ending, mom, as everyone is driving out of sight.

As I got into my car, mom, I knew I’d get home in one piece.

Because of the way you raised me, mom, so responsible and sweet.

I started to drive away, mom, but as I pulled out into the road,

The other car didn’t see me, mom, and hit me like a load.

As I lay there on the pavement, mom, I heard the policeman say,

The other guys is drunk, mom, and now I’m the one who will have to pay.

I’m lying here dying, mom, I wish you could get here soon.

How could this happen to me, mom? My life just burst like a balloon.

There is blood all around me, mom, and most of it is mine,

I heard the medic say, mom, I’ll die in a short time.

I just wanted to tell you, mom, I swear I didn’t drink.

It was the others, mom, the others didn’t think.

He was probably at the same party as I,

The only difference is, he drank and I will die.

Why do people drink, mom, it can ruin your whole life.

I’m feeling sharp pains now. Pains just like a knife.

The guy who hit me is walking, mom, and I don’t think it’s fair.

I’m lying here dying and all he can do is stare.

Tell my brother not to cry, mom, Tell daddy to be brave,

And when I go to heaven, mom, put “Daddy’s Girl” on my grave.

Someone should have told him, mom, not to drink and drive.

If only they had they told him, mom, I would still be alive.

My breath is getting shorter, mom, I’m becoming very scared.

Please don’t cry for me, mom, when I needed you, you were always there.

I have one last question, mom, before I say goodbye.

I didn’t drink and drive, so why am I the one to die?

The fire department urges all parents to read this poem to your teens or have them read it. We are hoping this will help save a life.

Please don’t drink and drive and have a safe summer.