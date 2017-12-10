Fire Chief’s Message – A tremendous opportunity awaits

Ken Melnyk,

Fire Chief,

Town of High Prairie

The High Prairie Fire Department is sounding the alarm instead of responding to one. Manpower is still the major issue. We desperately need dedicated volunteers and there is no way to get around this problem.

Being a volunteer firefighter is a challenging and rewarding experience that allows you to help others in their time of need while working as a member of a highly skilled team. Belong to a team of extraordinary people working together to benefit the whole community by providing a much needed service.

I have a difficult time understanding why the High Prairie Fire Department is having such a hard time finding volunteers. We have many incentives if you are a volunteer firefighter.

* We do get an honourarium for attending practice or emergency calls;

* We have uniforms issued once you have completed your probation;

* We have free swimming for volunteers and their immediate families;

* You get to drive shiny specialized vehicles in emergency situations and you get to spend time with some awesome people at the fire hall;

* Another incentive is you receive a $3,000 tax credit if you are a volunteer;

* At least once a month the volunteers hold a dinner before practice just so everyone can get to know each other;

* We get free life insurance and free training.

These are just a few of the incentives you will receive when joining the department, not to mention making our community a safer place to live in.

Remember, firefighters are public heroes who lead the residents in our community. As a volunteer you become a great role model for your children. As a person you will gain life experiences, opportunities and personal growth.

The greatest experience of your life is waiting for you. Join now!