Fire ban lifted in region

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A ban was lifted on June 1 for open fires and off-highway vehicle restriction in the High Prairie region in the Slave Lake Forest Area.



Rain and cooler temperatures have reduced the fire danger to moderate, reports wildfire information officer Leah Lovequist of Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.



“Bans have been lifted for the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County,” Lovequist says.



“Firefighters thank everyone for doing their part to prevent wildfires.”



For residents living in the forest protection area, new fire permits will start being issued on June 4.



Updated information is available online at albertafirebans.com or contact Lovequist by phone at (1-780) 849-0945 or email to Leah.Lovequist@gov.ab.ca.