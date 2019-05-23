Fire and OHV ban in the region

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A ban on fires and use of off-highway vehicles in northern Alberta is in effect as hazardous wildfires and weather conditions continue.



“A fire ban and off-highway vehicle restriction is now in effect for the entire Slave Lake Forest Area and other parts of Alberta,” says Lynn Daina, wildfire information officer for the forest area under Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.



“Big Lakes County, the Town of High Prairie and the Town of Slave Lake also issued a fire ban and OHV restriction.”



Prohibited



-All open fires including campfires in campgrounds, back country and random camping areas and backyard fire pits.

-Charcoal briquettes, turkey fryers and tiki torches.

-Fireworks and exploding targets.

-The use of off-highway vehicles for recreational use on all public lands.



Allowed



-Portable propane fire pits that are CSA approved or UL certified.

-Gas or propane stoves and barbecues that are CSA approved or UL certified and are designed for cooking or heating.

-Catalytic or infrared-style heaters.

-OHVs for industrial use, agricultural use, and traditional use by Indigenous peoples, as well as use on private lands.



“The fire ban and off-highway vehicle restriction will remain in effect until conditions improve,” Daina says.



Do your part to prevent wildfires this spring.



-When riding your off highway vehicle stop frequently to remove any build-up of debris from the hot spots on your machine.



An off-highway vehicle exhaust can reach temperatures of over 200 degrees Celsius.



That means it won’t take long for that wet and muddy debris to dry up, start smouldering and fall to the ground as you drive away.



-Never leave your campfire unattended and make sure it’s out. Soak it with water, stir up the ashes and soak it again. A campfire is out when the ashes are cool to the touch.



Firefighters urge everyone to use caution and report wildfires immediately by calling 310-FIRE or #FIRE on your cell phone.