Fine isn’t drivers only problem

H.P. court docket

June 18, 2018

Judge J.K. Sihra

Three people were sentenced for diving offences on a docket day in High Prairie provincial court June 18 where few people were sentenced.

Paul Dustin Davis was fined $450, plus a victim fine surcharge of $135, for driving a vehicle while unauthorized.

He was stopped in Faust by Lakeshore Regional Police Service on Aug. 18, Crown prosecutor Brandy Shaw said.

“He was also on warrant,” she added.

Duty counsel Harry Jong said Davis had to pay $1,800 to get his vehicle off the compound after it was towed away.



– – – – – – – – –



Sherrina M. Sawan was fined $310 for driving a motor vehicle without an operator’s licence.



– – – – – – – – –



Alvin D. McDonald was fined $310 for driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.