Finder seeks owner of artifact

Simone Blacha found a cream can on a farm south of High Prairie April 22 and would like to return it to a member in the Peter Lys family.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

You never know what you’ll find when you do a bit of cleaning or exploring.



On Easter Monday, Simone Blacha and relatives were cleaning an old granary on the Pete Blacha homestead when she came across a cream can.



The can clearly belonged to Peter Lys. On the back side, is marked “ECD”, possibly the Edmonton City Dairy. Years ago, milk and cream were shipped from all over northern Alberta to Edmonton by rail.



Blacha would like to return the can to someone in the Peter Lys family.



“I’d like to give it back to the family, if possible,” she says. “It just needs a little cleaning.”



High Prairie’s history book Trails We Blazed Together, features the Peter Lys family on page 1,100. Lys was born on Dec. 7, 1902 in Sivka, Ukraine. Following is part of their story:



“On July 25, 1926 I came to High Prairie because a friend assured me that I could find a job on the railroad. I started the same day I arrived. I filed on a homestead [NW-12-74-18] in Gilwood, but lived in Aggie, where I was the pump man for the railroad.



“Amalia Stefanyshyn was born on April 4, 1909 in Sivka, as well. I met her before I left for Canada and sent for her as soon as I saved enough money. We were married on June 13, 1930.”



They had had two children: Ross, born May 24, 1931, and Lily, born Jan. 8, 1936.



“Because there was no school in Gilwood, I bought a farm close to High Prairie where we moved in 1937. This farm had good buildings and was near a school which the children could attend. We are proud that both of them finished school.



“Lily married Eric Brandes and now lives in Vernon. Ross married Gladys Pledger and lives in Calgary. We have three grandchildren.”



Peter sold the farm in 1970 and retired to Vernon, B.C.



Blacha asks if anyone knows how to contact the family, to please contact her on Facebook.