Finally! Regals enjoy the sweet taste of victory

Chris Clegg

South Peace News



Finally!



After 14 straight losses to open the season, the High Prairie Regals sent the home fans home happy with a 10-7 win over the visiting Grimshaw Huskies Dec. 27.



Mitch Price and Lloyd AhKimNachie each scored twice and added two assists. Lawrence Anderson and Hector Lamouche each scored once and added two assists while Chris LeGresley added four assists. Single goals came off the sticks of Auston Mood-Flagg, Jamie McMinn, Brendan Cunningham and Brandon McNabb.



The club had only two overtime losses and a shootout loss to show for their efforts after 14 games and were mired in last place in the NPHL’s East Division.



The Regals closed the year with a game in Peace River against the Huskies Dec. 29. Check out nphl.com for details.