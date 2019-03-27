Fight over boy causes assault

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A female youth is paying for her illegal actions after stealing from a liquor store and assaulting a female.



The girl, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was sentenced to probation for one year when she appeared in High Prairie youth court March 18.



The girl, 16, pleaded guilty to shoplifting under $5,000 and assault.



Stealing from a liquor store is aggravating, said youth court Judge A.B. Chrenek.



“You weren’t supposed to be there in the first place,” he said.



Youth court heard the girl stole two bottles of liquor from the Liquor Depot in High Prairie in December, including a 26-ounce bottle of Sour Puss liquor, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court. She was in the store with friends at the time.



The assault stemmed from an incident at The Red Apple in High Prairie on Dec. 11. The accused threw a water bottle at another female. The victim fell to the ground and the accused hit her several times, said the Crown.



They got into an argument about boyfriends, duty counsel Harry Jong explained.