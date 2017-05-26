Ferguson poem wins award

The Meaning of Remembrance Day

They gave up their lives to save the rest,

Although they died, they did their best.

Remembrance Day is the one day a year

Where we remember the soldiers and hold back our tears.

But that is why we’re here today,

To honour the soldiers who went into their graves.

No act of love could be so grand,

As one brave soldier’s final stand.

But even freedom comes at a price,

This war would mean sacrifice.

No greater duty can one bear,

An act of courage few would dare.

Standing proud and tall as can be

It glory and beauty we all can see.

The soldiers who’ve survived

Take a moment to rise,

And remember who passed

Taking a stand for our country at last.

On November 11th here’s all we ask,

Remember the soldiers who fought for our land.

– Kaylee Ferguson