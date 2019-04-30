‘Feels wonderful’ says winning UCP candidate after election

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

It took a week, but the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader staff tracked down and interviewed the winner of the Lesser Slave Lake provincial race, United Conservative Party candidate Pat Rehn.



“Feels wonderful,” Rehn says, about winning.



After record breaking advanced poles, he watched the tally unfold with supporters at Boston Pizza. It was an exciting night.



Seventy-one per cent turnout was the highest since the Great Depression, he says.



According to elections.ab.ca “Historically, the largest voter turnout was 81.8 per cent, which occurred at the General Election of Aug. 22, 1935. The smallest voter turnout was 40.6 per cent on March 3, 2008.”



The UCP received 55 per cent of the popular vote and almost a million ballots, Rehn says.



Rehn is grateful for the voters coming out and his team’s hard work during the campaign. It was a good campaign, Rehn says, and wishes to “thank other candidates Danielle [Larivee], Vincette [Rain], and Suzette [Powder].”



The new government hasn’t taken office yet. According to Rehn, the week following Easter, the UCP planning meetings were set to start in Edmonton. The transition will take a bit of time. Rehn thinks the new MLAs will be sworn in early in May, although the date had not been set at the time of the interview.



Rehn hasn’t found an office yet. He is waiting to get an idea of the expense allocations, but thinks the office will most likely be in High Prairie or Slave Lake.



“Our main priority is to deal with the carbon tax,” Rehn says, adding the next priorities are the economy and talking to businesses to convince them to come to Alberta.



Asked about local issues, Rehn says, after getting sworn in he plans to settle in and talk with the party, then come back and meet with the constituents. Discussions will likely start in the next month or two.



Rehn plans to stay in touch with the local papers as a way to keep his constituents informed.



