Feeling a little smoky?

Winds bring smoke from northern wildfires down to the Town of High Prairie. Smoke slowly rolled in during the morning and began to block out the sun. The pictures were taken around 1pm on Thursday, May 30.

  • Looking west on Highway 2
  • Looking southwest to Plains Marketing near High Prairie from Highway 2
  • Looking north towards the new High Prairie Hospital from Highway 2
  • Looking north-east from NAPA in High Prairie

