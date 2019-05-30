Feeling a little smoky? May 30, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 Winds bring smoke from northern wildfires down to the Town of High Prairie. Smoke slowly rolled in during the morning and began to block out the sun. The pictures were taken around 1pm on Thursday, May 30. Looking west on Highway 2 Looking southwest to Plains Marketing near High Prairie from Highway 2Looking north towards the new High Prairie Hospital from Highway 2Looking north-east from NAPA in High Prairie Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You AC DC Concert CANCELLED Judge hears evidence in shooting trial Joussard Grade 2s visit police detachment Students take ride on historic trail