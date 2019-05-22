Feeble attempt to flee from police fails

H.P. court docket

May 13, 2019

Judge R.B. Marceau

An Atikameg man will pay more than $5,500 in fines after pleading guilty to multiple driving violations.

Gerald Dean Laboucan, 46, was fined $2,000 for failing or refusing to provide a breath sample when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court May 13.

He was also fined $800 for resisting a peace officer and $2,875 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Laboucan was apprehended in Atikameg by High Prairie RCMP at a traffic stop on March 6, said Andre Arseneau, chief Crown prosecutor.

Laboucan drove into a ditch where he became stuck. He ran away after police told him he was under arrest.

“He refused a breath sample and he became verbally abusive and hostile towards the officer,” Arseneau said.

Laboucan was advised to comply with officers.

The testimony did not please Judge R.B. Marceau.

“When you’re approached by police, you’re caught,” the judge advised.

“Just co-operate.”

Laboucan was apprehensive with the situation, court heard.

“He ran, he was scared of police,” lawyer Harry Jong said.

Laboucan was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



David L. Anderson, 29, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to failing or refusing to provide a breath sample to police.

In fining Anderson, Judge R.B. Marceau noted he was imposing the minimum fine.

“The reason they refuse is because they’re over [the legal limit],” he noted.

Anderson was involved in a single-vehicle collision March 28 near Gift Lake when High Prairie RCMP arrived, said Andre Arseneau, Chief Crown prosecutor.

“He was read his rights and he refused to provide responses,” Arseneau said.

In addition to the fine, Anderson was suspended from driving for one year.

Court heard Anderson is now taking steps to control his drinking.

“He realizes he has a problem with alcohol,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Judge Marceau credited Anderson for trying to change his life and taking treatment.

“I’ve come to realize I have problems,” Anderson said.

The refusal conviction was not Anderson’s only legal problem. He was also fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance.



– – – – – – – – –



Michael Herman Sloan, 55, of Kinuso, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

Sloan recorded a breath sample of 110 mg when he was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police Service on March 2, court heard.

Police stopped when the officer saw Sloan stuck in a ditch.

“When police asked him how he got into the ditch, his speech was too slurred to understand him,” said Andre Arseneau, chief Crown prosecutor.

In addition to the fine, Sloan was suspended from driving for one year.

Sloan was also fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to unauthorized possession of a firearm.

During the arrest, police found a .44-calibre pistol in the vehicle. The pistol is owned by his son and was in a duffle bag in the vehicle, lawyer Harry Jong told court.

Court heard Sloan lent the pistol to his father after they saw a bear in their back yard days before.

Judge R.B. Marceau accepted a joint submission by the Crown and lawyer during sentencing.