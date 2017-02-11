Federal deal promises to advance Metis rights

On Jan. 30, the Metis Nation of Alberta concluded a Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Reconciliation with the Government of Canada.

The agreement was signed on Parliament Hill by Metis Nation president Audrey Poitras, Metis Nation co-minister for Metis Rights Bev New, and the Hon. Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs. Members of the Metis Nation Provincial Council also attended the signing.

The agreement establishes a time-limited exploratory discussions table between the Metis Nation and Canada with the goal of arriving at a mutually-agreeable framework agreement by September 2017. The anticipated framework agreement would establish a formal negotiations process based on mutually agreeable subject matters, including Metis self-government, lands, rights and outstanding claims against the Crown.

The agreement comes on the heels of recent political and legal developments for Alberta Metis, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s November 2015 mandate letter to Bennett providing direction for her to advance a nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship with the Metis Nation as well as the Supreme Court of Canada’s landmark decision in Daniels vs Canada that was released in April 2016.

“This MOU has been a long-time coming for Alberta Metis. For many years at the federal level, we have been on the outside looking in. This MOU opens the door for us to finally put in place the government-to-government relationship with Canada our people have sought for generations as well as begin to address the pressing issues of our citizens and communities in Alberta, including dealing with Metis rights, lands and self-government,” says Poitras.