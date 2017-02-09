Feb. 19-20 Family Day weekend lineup

NOTE: Events subject to change without notice. Please call the editor at [780] 523-4484 to add your event in next week’s edition.

Sunday, Feb. 19 at Enilda

Enilda Mud Bowl opens the alley starting at 10 a.m. for a special rate of $2 per game. Please, a maximum of two games per group.

Sunday, Feb. 19 at Triangle

The Pioneer Thresherman’s Association is hosting its annual Family Day activities starting at 1 p.m. A day of family fun for everyone is planned including hotdogs and hamburgers, hot chocolate, and hay rides. Bring your own sled and enjoy the toboggan hill. Admission is free.

Monday, Feb. 20 at Faust

Big Lakes FCS and the Faust Fire Department will be hosting a free pancake breakfast with face painting, colouring, door prizes, and cribbage at the Faust Fire Department from 9-11 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 20 at Grouard

Big Lakes FCS and the Northland School Division’s When We Are Healthy Program will be hosting a wiener/marshmallow roast outside the Grouard Fire Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a scavenger hunt and prizes.

Monday, Feb. 20 at Joussard

Big Lakes FCS and local Search and Rescue will be hosting a free pancake breakfast at the Joussard Community Association Hall from 9-11 a.m. with games and prizes. A cribbage tournament will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Snacks will be provided.

Monday, Feb. 20 at Kinuso

Big Lakes FCS and the Kinuso Fire department will be hosting a free pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at the Kinuso Fire Hall. There will also be games and prizes.

Monday, Feb. 20 at the High Prairie Legion Hall

A pancake breakfast with children’s activities and face painting will be held from 9-11 a.m. Attend and meet the local mascots. A seniors cribbage tournament follows at the hall from 1-4 p.m. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCS, the High Prairie Fire Department, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, A&W and Freson Bros.

Monday, Feb. 20 at the Sports Palace

and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre

The Sports Palace opens from 2-5 p.m. for free public skating, shinny hockey and face painting. A free kids cardio workout occurs from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with a maximum of 25 participants. There will be balloons and face painting for the children at the public skate.

Monday, Feb. 20 at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre

A free family swim from 3-5 p.m. is sponsored by Tolko. Balloons will be given away and a colouring contest held for children. Don’t forget to bring your camera to have your photo taken with Buddy the Lifeguard.