FCSS staff wants you seeing red



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

They’re big, they’re red and each one carries an important message.



They’re red silhouettes and each one represents a silent witness to abuse – an Alberta woman whose life was taken by her husband or partner.



To help spread the message there is help available, Big Lakes Family and Community Services has placed giant red silhouettes at selected locations in High Prairie and Big Lakes County during the Red Silhouette campaign.



“It’s the fifth year we’ve done the campaign,” says Louise Myre, Big Lakes FCSS executive director.



The red silhouette is part of the Silent Witness Project. It’s a traveling exhibit of life-sized – or larger – wooden silhouettes. Each represents a woman who was murdered by a husband, common-law partner, boyfriend or intimate acquaintance. Because these women no longer have a voice, the silhouettes are called the silent witness.



In the end, the project hopes to put an end to domestic homicides and family violence throughout Canada.



Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, who also serves at Minister of Children’s Services, is a staunch supporter of the campaign.



“Our government has made a strong commitment to ending violence against women,” she says.



She cites the numbers are particularly worse for Indigenous women so the government put $15 million extra into women’s shelters and $8.1 million to help sexual assault survivors.



And, adds Larivee, the government will continue to support similar endeavours.



Red silhouettes will be up until the first week of December in all hamlets and at alternating locations in High Prairie.