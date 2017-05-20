FCSS not involved in BBQ

The Senior’s Week barbecue planned for June 9 is occurring, but without any help from Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services.

Information presented to High Prairie town council at a meeting on April 11 was incorrect in indicating that FCSS was involved in planning the barbecue. FCSS has never been involved in the barbecue.

At the March FCSS board meeting, members moved town council members look into funding the barbecue, without FCSS support.

On April 11, town council agreed to provide $2,000 to FCSS for the barbecue.

Since then, FCSS has indicated they are still not involved in the barbecue. Details of the town hosting the event still need to be finalized.