Faust RCMP theft of vehicle with armed suspect – Update

 Highway 33 was re-opened at approximately 1:00 a.m.,
this morning.

Yesterday at approximately 11:45 a.m., Faust RCMP conducted a traffic
stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734. The vehicle was reported
stolen out of the Slave Lake area the previous evening.  

The lone male occupant stopped for police then fled into a wooded area.
The police officer heard what was believed to be one shot from a firearm
while the male fled. The male suspect was believed to be barricaded in
an unoccupied building nearby. Police searched the building but the male
was not located. The police officer was not injured. 

A short time later the suspect stole another vehicle near the area
brandishing what a witness believed to be a firearm. The lone occupant
of the vehicle was not injured and the suspect fled. 

Road blocks were set up in the surrounding area and police located the
stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33. After a brief pursuit the suspect
lost control of the vehicle and collided with a ditch. 

The suspect was armed and barricaded in the vehicle and when police
went to arrest him he threatened to take his own life. At approximately
12:00 a.m., Emergency Response Team (ERT) members arrested the suspect
without incident. The suspect suffered minor injuries and was treated
and released from hospital into police custody. 

ERT – North, RCMP Air Services, Slave Lake, Swan Hills and High Prairie
RCMP detachments, along with Police Dog Services (PDS) from Grand
Prairie and Peace River and Lakeshore Regional Police Services assisted
with this incident. 

The 42-year-old male suspect is facing several charges in relation to
these incidents. His name cannot be released at this time pending
swearing of Information. 

An update will be provided with further information when available.

