Faust Osmose site concerns still linger

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Lesser Slave Lake region’s environmental watchdog will be among those attending a special meeting in Faust July 11 to discuss the former Faust Osmose site.

Alberta Environment and Parks staff are holding the meeting to update the public on the current status of the site. They will be releasing groundwater and soil sample results, options, and future plans for the site, located in Faust’s east end. Afterwards, they will answer questions from the public.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Faust Charity Association Hall.

The former wood preserving site underwent a cleanup in the early 1990s and has since been fenced off since 1993. The cleanup was completed due to chemical contamination, including toxic dioxins.

However, concerns persist from area residents and REAC that the site is still not clean.