Father’s Day steak shoot to be held at High Prairie shooting range

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

The public is invited to a Father’s Day steak shoot, which will be held at the High Prairie Fish and Game Association’s shooting range on June 18.

“It’s a good, fun day for everyone,” says organizer Darrell Basarab. “There will be ribeye steaks for prizes and everyone can win one.”

Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the shooting starts at noon. The cost is $5 per game and there will be a maximum of 10 games, including Annie Oakley. Refreshments will be available at the range.

Lever action shooting competition

The High Prairie Fish and Game Association will also host a lever action shooting competition at the range, beginning at 10 a.m. on May 28.

The morning shoot will be open to all .22 firearms, and the afternoon shoot will be devoted to lever action shooting. Silhouette targets will be used for both competitions, and only lead bullets are allowed.

The cost is $20 per person and a lunch will be provided. For more information, please contact Bob Rohloff at (780) 523-7223.

Trap shooting

Trap shooting is also held at the range every Tuesday evening beginning at 7 p.m., as well as on Sundays.

Check the association’s Facebook page for more information about forthcoming events.